Caffè Borbone (Italmobiliare): jump in revenues in the first nine months

Caffè Borbone closed the first nine months of the year with excellent results, continuing to make a significant contribution to the numbers of the Italmobiliare holding, which approved the financial information at 30 September 2021 on Tuesday 9 November.

The revenues of Caffè Borbone in the first nine months of 2021 amounted to 186.7 million euros (+19.8% compared to the same period of 2020). The gross operating margin was 67.4 million euros, up by 28.1%.

The net financial position at 30 September 2021 was negative for 0.7 million euros, net of the distribution of dividends for 30 million euros in the second quarter of 2021. In the first nine months of 2021, cash generation before dividends it was positive for 41.1 million euros.

Italmobiliare's other shareholdings in the food sector also grow. Capitelli (salumificio di Borgonovo Val Tidone, Piacenza) in the nine months achieved revenues of 12.4 million euros (+ 10.7%) with a mol of 3 million (+ 5.8%).

Finally, the revenues of Callmewine, an e-commerce platform specialized in the sale of wines, jumped: 11.5 million (+ 47.4%).