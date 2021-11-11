Berkel completes the integration of Antiche Coltellerie Maniago

Berkel, the iconic Made in Italy Food Supplies brand of the Rovagnati Group, announces the completion of the integration of Antiche Coltellerie Maniago, a company founded in 1952 in the province of Pordenone and specialized in high cutlery. Over time, cutlery has acquired an increasingly strategic role in the growth of the Group, so much so that the company's turnover in the knife business has increased by + 250% since 2017, reaching 1.5 million euros in 2021. Industrial production also confirms the strong upward trend, going from 38,000 blades produced in 2017 to 60,000 today.

At the basis of this strong growth in cutlery are the investments in research and development, which lead to estimate a further doubling of turnover by 2024, bringing the business to account for 10% of the company's total turnover. Stefano Giubertoni, general manager of Van Berkel International, comments: "The industrial investments that Van Berkel International has made over the years have allowed us to free ourselves from a purely artisanal dimension and also have the possibility of responding to the market in terms of volumes, with of very advanced production, thus confirming the strategic centrality of cutlery for our business. Thanks to the skills we have acquired with Antiche Coltellerie Maniago, we are now able to cover an increasingly solid role in the sector, presiding over the premium and super premium consumer segment with a production capable of combining performance, beauty and style that gives I always distinguish the brand in the world".