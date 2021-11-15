In Montalcino an 11-day "Benvenuto Brunello"

Eleven days of tastings with 119 wineries for a total of 4000 bottles of wine ready to be uncorked. It is "Benvenuto Brunello", the forefather event of the Italian premieres which on the occasion of its 30th anniversary debuts with an independent format in the autumn venue. The event, divided into 6 stages from 19 to 29 November with headquarters in the Cloister of Sant'Agostino in the medieval village, sees the Brunello di Montalcino wine consortium baptize the Brunello 2017, the Brunello Riserva 2016 and the Rosso di Montalcino 2020. Among the references, also the other two wines of the appellation: Moscadello and Sant'Antimo.

It starts on November 19th and 20th with the first weekend dedicated exclusively to the national and international press. About 90 journalists have been selected, including Italians and foreigners from Great Britain, the United States, Canada, China, Russia and Poland, while Germany, France, Switzerland and the Netherlands represent the European territory. In addition to the presentation of the Consortium's official glass (19 November, 12.00), the evaluation of this year's harvest and the Leccio d'Oro award, also in its 30th edition, are the themes at the center of the conference scheduled for Saturday November 20 (Astrusi theater, 11.00 am). In the afternoon, the talk show on the "30 years of Benvenuto Brunello" and the presentation of the 2021 harvest tile.

Sunday 21 November is the opening date of the appointments for winelovers and operators in the sector, to which another 5 days are reserved (from 25 to 29 November, from 9.00 to 13.00 and from 14.00 to 18.00). At the event, there will also be space for the evaluations of new vintages by almost 90 sommeliers and patrons of starred restaurants in addition to ten Master of Wine, the experts of one of the most authoritative and ancient organizations, dedicated to the knowledge and trade of wine based in London. Among the sessions of the presentation event of the new vintages of the Brunello di Montalcino wine consortium, there is also the social version with 50 influencers and enobloggers (23 November) and the one reserved for producers of the prince red of Tuscan wines (24 November).