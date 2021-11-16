Arnaldo Caprai celebrates 50 years

Arnaldo Caprai celebrated 50 years since its foundation at the Franciscan museum of Montefalco, in Umbria. An opportunity for dialogue on the territory, business, green society, culture, tourism and art. All in the presence of characters such as Aldo Bonomi (sociologist and founder of Aaster), Massimiliano Giansanti (president of Confagricoltura) and Vittorio Sgarbi . Also present at the event was Donatella Tesei, president of the Umbria region.

To celebrate its first 50 years, the winery officially presented a limited edition of Montefalco Sagrantino Docg, with a celebratory collector's label, in pure gold, signed by the artist Paolo Canevari and made by the ancient Florentine company Giusto Manenti Battiloro. The gold leaf that becomes a label for the wine of the 50 years of activity is the latest example of how to make the territory, culture and tradition interact with wine: signed by the international artist, it covers 2,400 bottles inspired by the table of the "Mystical Marriage of Santa Caterina d'Alessandria” by Benozzo Gozzoli, dated 1466 and kept in Terni, in the "Aurelio De Felice" museum of modern and contemporary art.

"In his eclectic minimalism, Paolo Canevari has grasped the bond of our company with the territory, as well as the significant parallelism between art and wine, managing to synthesize our first fifty years in a label that is in all respects a work of art", said the director of the company Marco Caprai ," his artist's gaze has translated into something tangible what has always characterized us: the constant search for excellence with an eye to the future and feet well anchored to our roots".

The event ended in the cellar, for a moment of celebration sealed by the dishes of Gianfranco Vissani, who for the occasion gave the company a new recipe: "Research land", a dish dedicated to the fiftieth anniversary, consisting of a lentil ravioli, red cow parmesan, carbonara sauce with black pepper and Sagrantino nectar 25 years.