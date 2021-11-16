Cocabel from Honduras wins the Illy International Coffee Award 2020

Only for the month of November, it will be possible to taste the Arabica coffee of the Cocabel Cooperative of Honduras, winner of the "Best of the Best" and "Coffee Lovers Choice" of the Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award 2020. "The winner of this' year is characterized by precious aromatic notes of caramel and dried fruit", explains a press note.

The recognition aims to be a way to reward the best coffee lots in the world for their attention to sustainable quality and to renew the company's commitment to improving the lives of producers. This concludes the sensory journey that began last March to discover the nine Arabica coffees finalists of the contest. A different taste experience every month, a path designed to allow you to deepen the peculiarities of each batch. "Consumers were guided to discover the colors, aromas and flavors of the precious beans by an exclusive service: a transparent cup, a dedicated placemat, in-store displays and monitors to learn about the characteristics and different aromatic notes of each coffee", explains a press release.

On the occasion of the International Coffee Award 2020, the company has selected 9 artists to design the posters of each of the nine finalist countries of the fifth edition of the award and give them an artistic identity. To represent Honduras, designer and illustrator Rafaela Mascaro made a study on the varieties of tropical flowers and plants that represent the country's forests and coffee plantations, using bright colors and focusing on a girl enjoying a good coffee.

Over the next few weeks, nine new artist posters will be unveiled, aiming to represent the essence of this year's nine finalist coffees.