France: fast food restaurants adopt Nutriscore

French fries are healthier than a tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil which, in turn, has the same value for the body as a heavily stuffed hamburger. "It is the latest folly of Nutriscore", highlights Unaprol, the Italian olive oil consortium, "after the adoption of the traffic light label by several fast food chains in France".

The contribution of fat of a sandwich filled with meat and various sauces is worth the yellow light (letter C), just like extra virgin olive oil, while the french fries deserve the green light and a letter B. "We are faced with an unacceptable situation, a real organized attack against quality products that are a symbol of Made in Italy, in defiance of any scientific evidence as well as common sense", explains the president of the association, David Granieri. "We cannot accept that a symbolic product of the Mediterranean diet is debased, unanimously considered a natural drug for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities".

“We invite the Government, Minister Patuanelli, the Italian parliamentarians in Brussels to strenuously fight this system designed only to damage Italy and its most important products”, concludes Granieri.