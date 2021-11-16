Why does the EU finance synthetic meat?

"Can the Commission explain on what grounds and for what reasons the Feed for Meat project by Dutch companies Nutreco and Mosa Meat recently received a substantial € 2 million grant from the React-EU program with the aim of developing cellular food production and the production of synthetic meat". This was reported in a note by the MEPs of the democratic party Pina Picierno and Paolo De Castro. "Detailed answers are needed above all because, at present, the beneficial aspects, from the point of view of animal welfare or human health, of the consumption and production of synthetic meat are unknown or unsubstantiated. Without forgetting that the React-EU program it is a tool created to stimulate economic recovery after the serious crisis caused by Covid-19 in the most affected European regions. Therefore, the logical link with such a substantial financial commitment to produce synthetic meat is not understood".

MEPs also argued that the production of meat in the laboratory, among other things, has dire consequences on several levels. The environmental impact, resulting from the intense consumption of energy and resources, is likely to be higher than those generated by livestock, thus endangering life in rural areas and distorting competition with European farmers. "Starting from these elements, we then presented a question for the Commission to explain according to which criteria public funds were assigned to this project to support the post-pandemic economic recovery", conclude Picierno and De Castro.