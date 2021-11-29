Guangzhou Restaurant Group adopts Centric Software technology

Guangzhou Restaurant Group, a Cantonese food company, has adopted Centric Software's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution for its Likoufu brand. Centric Software provides innovative business solutions to plan, design, develop, research and sell apparel, footwear, sporting goods, home furnishings, cosmetics and food & beverage products. The Food Group was founded in 1991 and ranks among the ten best Chinese food & beverage companies in the world.

Likoufu Food Co, on the other hand, is a modern food company that processes eight lines of branded products. The company intends to build a digital platform that spans from demand to product launch to coordinate R&D and improve business efficiency. Hence the choice to rely on Centric Software. Tang Wensheng, Chief Information Officer, and Huang Dayao, Business Director of Guangzhou Restaurant Group, said: "This is a very valuable opportunity for Likoufu to learn from industry-leading technologies and excellent business cases from around the world. looking forward to working together with the Centric Software team and we believe the PLM project will be successful".