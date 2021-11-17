The great Tuscan wines to conquer New York

The great Tuscan wines land in New York. And they seduce the Big Apple. Eight excellences of the Italian wine scene, including 6 Tuscan labels, will be protagonists in the city's temple of luxury, the exclusive “London Jewelers” jewelry store in the heart of Manhattan. A reserved and super vip event, next 20 and 21 November, will celebrate the Italian spirit in the combination of wine and jewels. The event is called "London Jewelers celebrates Italy" and is organized by the Udell family, founder of the famous jewelry in 1926, in love with Italy, in collaboration with the Italian Trade Commission and Carratelli Wine.

It will be a showcase to promote the Italian excellences of both high jewelery and food and wine, with high fashion brands emblematic of the exclusive and iconic Italian style such as Gucci, Bulgari, Pomellato, Buccellati. And for wines, Tuscany is queen with 6 participating labels: Fattoi - Brunello di Montalcino Docg, Mantellassi - Mentore Morellino di Scansano Docg, Poggio Nibbiale - Tommaso Igt Toscana, Tenuta degli Dei - Cavalli Igt Toscana, Pianirossi - Solus Igt Toscana, Fattoria Petriolo - Government to the use of Tuscany Igt Toscana, Carratelli Wine - Radicato Prosecco Doc Extra dry, Carratelli Wine Radicato Rosè Italian Sparkling.



