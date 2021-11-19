The color label rejects 85% of DOP and IGP

From extra virgin olive oil to Parmigiano Reggiano, from Parma ham to gorgonzola up to Varzi salami are just some of the made in Italy products at the table rejected without appeal by the color label that is advancing in Europe, by the French Nutriscore to the English traffic light. Coldiretti denounces this. On the occasion of the 19th edition of the international agri-food forum scheduled in Rome, it set up the first table of Italian agri-food excellences that could disappear from the world tables if the new color labels were to establish themselves.

These focus exclusively on a very limited number of nutrients (e.g. sugar, fat and salt) and on energy intake regardless of serving size. "The nutritional balance", specifies the association, "is not sought in the single product but in the balance between the different foods consumed in the daily diet and therefore simplistic labels that alarm or discourage the consumption of a specific product are not acceptable".

Moreover, the color nutritional label rejects almost 85% in value of the made in Italy denomination of origin (Dop / Igp). These are products, especially cheeses and cured meats, which are the result of the work of generations whose recipe cannot be changed. "A model that could also be adopted in India, while in South America the Chilean black stamp risks making school, which in fact advises against the purchase of products such as parmesan, gorgonzola, ham and even gnocchi, and to which could look at Brazil while Australia has already adopted a health star rating system which, like the Nutriscore on, is based on the presence of certain substances in 100 grams of product", continues the association.

Italy is moving to further strengthen a coalition in support of a harmonized system, which is different from Nutriscore and which revises some of the principles and ideas underlying the French system, also formally supported at the moment by the Czech Republic, Romania, Cyprus, Greece and Hungary. "Now the battle moves to Europe", underlines the president of Coldiretti Ettore Prandini, "to avoid serious damage to the Italian agri-food system precisely at a time when it could be the driving force behind a strategic internationalization plan to grow the presence of made in Italy on foreign markets".