Illy Caffè will go public

Illy Caffè heads to Piazza Affari and calls a new CEO to lead the company for the crossing on the financial markets. From the Kiko group, where she worked alongside the Percassi family, Cristina Scocchia will move to Illycaffè where she will hold the position of CEO from January 2022.

The board of directors, chaired by Andrea Illy and of which the same manager has been a member since 2019, thus approved the appointment of the heir of Massimiliano Pogliani, the first to be outside the family, who remained at the helm of the company for two terms.

As reported in a note from the company, the goal of the new CEO will be to bring the Trieste Group to listing on the stock exchange, "in consideration of the positive phase of the capital market and the desire to start the listing process".

Scocchia, born in Sanremo (Liguria), graduated from Bocconi University and PHD from Turin University, worked for Procter & Gamble for many years, before moving on to the helm of L'Oreal Italia. Since 2017 he has been CEO of the Kiko group.