The VI week of Italian cuisine in the world kicks off

On Thursday, 18 November 2021, the VI edition of the Week of Italian Cuisine in the World was presented at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. "Tradition and perspectives of Italian cuisine: awareness and enhancement of food sustainability" is the main theme of the VI edition organized by Italian Government, which combines the promotion of Italian agri-food products with the enhancement of the Mediterranean diet, as a model of healthy and sustainable diet and lifestyle.

The review, which is published from today, November 22, until November 28, 2021 at the diplomatic-consular network abroad, aims to promote the best of the Italian agri-food chain and wine-gastronomic tradition, and represents a pillar of the internationalization strategy of Made in Italy outlined in the export pact. The Italian agri-food industry has emerged from the crisis generated by the Covid pandemic stronger than ever, with an all-time record in exports that jumped 12% to reach 52 billion by the end of the year, the highest ever, if the trend is maintained. The week of Italian cuisine in the world aims to promote the excellence of Italian cuisine in 110 countries through the network of embassies, consulates, Italian cultural institutes, ICE offices and chambers of commerce abroad.

Among the main customers of Italian cuisine at the table are the United States, which ranks second with an increase of 17% in the period January-August 2021. The trend is also positive in Germany, which ranks first among Italian food importing countries with an increase of 7%, equal to that of France (+7%), which is stable in third place, while in fourth place is Great Britain, where, however, sales have stagnated due to the difficulties linked to Brexit, including customs procedures and the increase in transport costs due to delays and increased controls. Among the other markets, the Russian market has grown by 15% and the Chinese market by 47%.