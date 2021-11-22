Berlin packaging welcomes new shareholders

Oak Hill Capital and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board have entered into a definitive recapitalization agreement with Berlin Packaging L.L.C. to facilitate the next phase of its growth. Berlin Packaging's management, with global ceo and chairman, Bill Hayes, will make a significant investment in the company together with Oak Hill and Cpp Investments. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

Berlin Packaging is a global provider of packaging products and services in several areas and multiple markets. With annual sales approaching $2.5 billion, it is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier specialising in the supply of glass, plastic, metal and closure packaging. "We are excited to continue our partnership with investors such as Oak Hill and Cpp Investment. We have multiple strategic initiatives underway, including expanding our digital and e-commerce capabilities, growing our portfolio of sustainable products and solutions, and continuing our acquisition journey in the company's key geographic regions of Americha, Europe, Middle East and Africa (Emea) and AsiaPacific (Apac). This recapitalisation will help us accelerate all of these important initiatives", said Bill Hayes.

"We embarked on our partnership with Berlin Packaging in 2014", said Brian Cherry, Managing Partner of Oak Hill. "The company now operates on four continents and continues to be a premier company. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Bill and his management team in order to maximize significant future growth opportunities". "Berlin Packaging's growth and commitment to innovation continues to deliver value to its customers and suppliers. This makes the company a good fit for our long-term investment strategy", concluded Sam Blaichman, Managing Director, Direct Private Equity, Cpp Investments.