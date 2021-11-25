Big data and AI: the new challenge of the Chilean food industry

Thanks to major investments and public-private partnerships, the Chilean agro-industrial industry has capitalized on its experience in international markets, its modern infrastructures and its logistic capacity to encourage the emergence of new innovative projects. A momentum towards Big Data and artificial intelligence with which the country hopes to contribute to the power of the future. As part of ProChile Global X, the new acceleration program of the Chilean government for start-ups and scale-ups, ProChile focuses on the most disruptive agro-industrial projects that are reaching the European market.

Among the start-ups of the project is The Not Company, which thanks to its artificial intelligence algorithm called Giuseppe, breaks down the molecular properties of foods of animal origin and identifies the equivalent molecules to reproduce their consistency, aroma, taste and the functional characteristics starting from 100% vegetable ingredients. Thanks to this technology, the start-up currently produces an alternative vegan line of milk, sauces, ice cream and meats, and is working on the creation of hundreds of other products. The company was awarded under the World Economic Forum's "Technological Pioneers 2020" program and is the first Chilean company to be in the top 10 of the Forward Fooding FoodTech500 index.

Thanks to a similar molecular analysis model, Charaka, the algorithm of The Live Green Co, develops recipes of ready mixes for pancakes or hamburgers, with 100% vegetable ingredients, which are prepared by adding a little water. However, the company's model is not to market such products, but to license its software to large processed food manufacturers. Thanks to this technology, agro-industrial players can identify plant-based alternatives to easily replace the synthetic or animal additives traditionally used in the manufacture of their products.

Combining biotechnology and food engineering, ProteraBio has developed a predictive algorithm that calculates millions of amino acid combinations and simulates models for the manufacture of new protein-rich, safer, cheaper, more sustainable and healthier plant ingredients. This technology, which hopes to revolutionize the global protein market, has just completed a $ 15.6 million investment round.