Ukraine will increase the export of fruits and berries, berries and nuts

In 2021, Ukraine will increase exports of fruit, berries, berries and nuts. According to the first estimates released in recent days by the local UCAB (Ukrainian Club of Agrarian Business), in the entire period 177 thousand tons of these delicacies will be exported, 13% more than in 2020.

"It should be emphasized that if earlier exports in this category were dominated by apples and walnuts, now a significant share goes to wild berries. According to the results of the first 10 months of 2021, wild berries represent 45% of all exports of natural products. Among these the lion's share are raspberries (20% of exports in this category) and blueberries (17%). Berries (for example red and black currants, blackberries, wild blueberries and gooseberries ) are sold both fresh and frozen. Of course this is an estimate, and it is therefore possible that by the end of the year it will be slightly adjusted. The data relating to the export of apples in the last two months of 2021 could undergo variations, given the excellent harvest this year", commented Svitlana Lytvyn, analyst at UCAB .

The main importers of Ukrainian fruit and berries, berries and nuts are the countries of the European Union, which together generate 86% of Ukrainian export revenues in this product category. Among them, the largest importers are: Poland (34% of Ukrainian export earnings), Germany (9%) and France (8%). This concentration in the European market is mainly due to the territorial proximity, as well as to the increase in demand by Europeans for this type of product.