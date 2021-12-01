Lievità: crowdfunding campaign successfully concluded

Lievità, the Italian gourmet pizza chain inspired by the Neapolitan tradition, has concluded the equity crowdfunding campaign on the Mamacrowd platform. After going into overfunding in just 48 hours from the opening of the campaign, compared to the initial collection target of 500 thousand euros, the company has in fact reached the maximum target of 1 million euros. The start-up founded by the five partners, the brothers Andrea and Gianmaria D'Angelo, Giorgio Caruso, Giovanni Grossi and Lorenzo Santin, will now be able to focus on the growth plan envisaged over the next three years: consolidate its presence in Milan and expand into northern Italy, open a training academy and become the first sustainable chain of pizzerias in Italy (see EFA News article of 5-10-21 )

“We wish to thank the more than 200 investors who have chosen to believe in the potential of the company. Our commitment and our energies will be focused on ensuring an important dimensional leap and a further development of our founding values, such as attention to people and sustainability”, explains Gianmaria D'Angelo.

More specifically, the growth plan envisages the opening of over 10 new premises in the coming years with the aim of both consolidating the presence in Milan, in residential areas with high pedestrian traffic, and starting expansion in other capitals of province of northern Italy suitable for hosting a premium range pizza format. Great attention will also be paid to sustainability: the goal is to become the first sustainable chain of pizzerias in Italy, a meaning that encompasses three concepts: ethical business, attention to personnel and the environment.

Formerly a Benefit Company, Lievità will subsequently develop a Corporate Social Responsibility framework. "Respect for the environment is a strategic priority: from rigorous attention to the supply chain aiming at the selection of local and certified ingredients, to the point of sale with the transition to an electric oven, 100% plastic-friendly (R-pet) beverage for to achieve the total elimination of plastic", reads a press release. Furthermore, since November all the premises have begun to obtain electricity from renewable sources only. The company plans to give life to a Dark Kitchen with an adjoining laboratory for an Academy: a training center that will guide the staff in a studied and continuous path of professional growth.