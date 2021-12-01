Euro Company enters the capital of Dream Fruits

Euro Company, a company that has been dealing with dried and dried fruit for more than forty years in Godo di Russi, in the heart of Romagna, has entered the capital, with a minority share, of Dream Fruits Srl, a Tuscan company founded in 1995 with based in Calenzano (Fi). The participation operation began in March 2021 and ended in the second half of November. Economic details were not disclosed.

"Sharing a common path, made up of values that have a positive impact on the community and on the territory is the reason that prompted us to enthusiastically create a synergy with Dream Fruits, making available our experience gained in the world of dried fruit", declares Mario Zani, general manager of Euro Company.

The partnership will keep the two totally autonomous realities, however, it will lead to the integration and sharing of the know-how of the quality sector, of the issues related to the supply chain and of the values contained in the ethical quality protocol of the Romagna company. The operation will also support the Tuscan company along the way to enter the international movement of B Corporations.