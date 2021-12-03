The ports of the northern Adriatic are increasingly smart and green

The Northern Adriatic ports belonging to the Napa-North Adriatic Ports Association (ports of Venice and Chioggia, Trieste and Monfalcone, Ravenna, Koper and Rijeka) signed, this morning, a joint declaration with which they undertake to promote and strengthen the trilateral cooperation between Italy, Croatia and Slovenia relaunched in December 2020 and consolidated in April 2021.

The agreement, the result of a comparison between the Napa ports coordinated by the Port System Authority of the Northern Adriatic Sea (AdSpmas) as part of its presidency, now extended to 2022, is supported by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility in cooperation with the corresponding ministries of Croatia and Slovenia and is aimed at giving concrete application to the commitments made by the trilateral of the foreign ministers of the three countries in the areas relating to the North Adriatic ports: green port, smart port, implementation of connections to the Ten-T Networks .

The strategic document was signed by Fulvio Lino Di Blasio , president of Napa and president of AdSpmas, Daniele Rossi , president of the port system authority of the central-northern Adriatic Sea, Zeno D'Agostino , president of the port system authority of the Adriatic Sea eastern, Vojko Rotar , member of the board of directors of the port of Koper, Denis Vukorepa , executive director of the port authority of Rijeka, during a ceremony in the presence of Adina Vălean , European commissioner for transport, Enrico Giovannini , minister of infrastructure and of sustainable mobility, J ernej Vrtovec , Minister of Infrastructure of the Slovenian Republic, Oleg Butković , Minister of Maritime Affairs, Transport and Infrastructure of the Croatian Republic.

In terms of environmental sustainability and energy efficiency, the joint declaration establishes that ports commit to permanent cross-border cooperation aimed at minimizing the environmental impacts of port operations in the northern Adriatic area, starting from the good practices that emerged from cooperation projects, co-financed by the European Union. Among the latter: the implementation of measures and interventions for energy efficiency, the installation of systems for the use of alternative energy sources and for monitoring the noise level, air and water quality in port area, as well as pre-investment studies for the electrification of the docks.