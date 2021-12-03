From January European table to protect the Mediterranean Diet

Agreed by the minister of Mipaaf Stefano Patuanelli and his Spanish counterpart Luis Planas

The statement by Minister Stefano Patuanelli : "The day before yesterday I had a fruitful meeting with Luis Planas, Spanish Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, with whom we agreed to open a European working group in January protection of the Mediterranean Diet It will be open to the participation of nutritionists, scientists and experts in the agri-food sector, who will contribute to the technical evaluations and enhancement of what is considered an intangible heritage of humanity by Unesco .



The importance of collaboration between our two countries in the nutritional field has also been strengthened, together with the opportunity to promote balanced and healthy diets, now put at risk by some wrong proposals on European labeling systems".