Wine South America announces the dates of the 2022 edition

Wine South America, considered one of the most important South American fairs dedicated to the wine sector, although young, announces the dates of its third edition, 21-23 September 2022, at the Fundaparque event center in Bento Gonçalves, a city in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, in the south of Brazil, about 110 km north of Porto Alegre, and the heart of one of the main Brazilian centers dedicated to the world of wine. Promoted by Milanez and Milaneze, a company of the Veronafiere Group, in collaboration with Vinitaly, the event presented in its latest edition in a space of 10,000m², more than 300 brands from 12 countries, to a specialized audience of 6,000 professionals including importers. , distributors, sommeliers and buyers of supermarkets, restaurants and specialized shops.

Among others ITA - Italian Trade Agency, has a confirmed presence at the event with a lounge space where masterclasses, courses and tastings of Italian wines will be held. The stake is part of the actions that make up a large project aimed at enhancing Italian production in the Brazilian market.