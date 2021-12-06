Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
The shopping will come home with the robot
Self-driving cars in San Francisco will begin deliveries in 2022
Shopping at home comes with the robot. It is not the plot of an Isaac Asimov novel, but the reality of a city like San Francisco where the robot cars of Waymo, a spin off of Google Alphabet, will start delivering grocery shopping in 2022. The car chosen for this experimental program will be a Chrysler Pacifica with autopilot, or software that allows it to reach a destination without a driver on board....
