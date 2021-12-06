The shopping will come home with the robot

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Shopping at home comes with the robot. It is not the plot of an Isaac Asimov novel, but the reality of a city like San Francisco where the robot cars of Waymo, a spin off of Google Alphabet, will start delivering grocery shopping in 2022. The car chosen for this experimental program will be a Chrysler Pacifica with autopilot, or software that allows it to reach a destination without a driver on board....