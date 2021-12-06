Bowlpros closes a first round of half a million euro investment

Bowlpros, a start-up born in 2020 that markets bowls made with 100% natural materials and all the ingredients to make them through its proprietary brand and online channel, has closed its first investment round by raising half a million euros. The round was led by a group of Italian entrepreneurs including the founders of SweetGuest and Riccardo Pozzoli's vehicle Delirus, just to name a few.

The company's offer, designed for a genuine breakfast or snack, is based on a wide choice of ingredients such as creams, granola, dried fruit and porridge that allow you to make completely customizable smoothie bowls, porridge bowls and yogurt bowls, thanks to the toppings that the company creates and develops from scratch with a proprietary brand. The start-up, which will close its first year of business with 1.5 million euros in revenues and aims to exceed 3.5 million euros in 2022, when it will already register positive EBITDA, will use the funds raised to support its vision and its growth path: both by adopting a multi-channel approach, landing on the sales channels of large-scale distribution and Food Service, and by inaugurating an internal laboratory to produce and test new lines of made in Italy products to be launched on the Italian market but not only.

In fact, the company's goal is to expand into new markets at European level, as demonstrated by the opening plans in Germany and Spain planned by 2022. "The idea of launching Bowlpros is linked to our experience as travelers to tropical countries, where the consumption of food inside the bowl is very common. In Italy, also due to the increasing centrality of breakfast, a meal that is now an indispensable meal, the phenomenon of bowls is becoming more and more popular. We are convinced that this is a rapidly expanding market with great potential thanks to the greater attention and propensity on the part of consumers to prefer healthy dishes and ingredients, balanced from a nutritional point of view and easy to prepare. A constantly growing trend that is helping to bring out new lifestyles and eating habits and which in our opinion it will become a cornerstone of the Mediterranean diet in the future ". We want to open proprietary 'bowlerie', where you can buy and taste our Bows directly", commented Davide Petruzzi, Co-founder of Bowlpros.