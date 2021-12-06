Italian Christmas meets the flavors of Slovenian Istria

Made in Italy food on the shelves of Gd Agraria Koper from today, the feast of St. Nicholas, until Orthodox Christmas in mid-January

The Italian Foreign Trade Agency (ICE) in Ljubljana and the Slovenian large-scale retail trade Agraria Koper inaugurate today in Koper the Christmas promotional campaign in favor of Authentic Italian Food, at the headquarters of one of the most representative stores of the well-known food chain that covers the Slovenian Littoral region. The Italian ambassador Carlo Campanile participates in the inaugural event.

The agreement with the Koper Agricultural chain was envisaged as part of the "Christmas Promotion" campaign promoted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and is aimed at introducing new Made in Italy food products on the shelves between December and mid-January, in order to cover the entire period of the end of year festivities, from today's celebration of San Nicolò (San Nicola), up to Orthodox Christmas.

A part of the brands promoted and put on sale for the first time derives from a specific selection that took place in the summer through the Smart365 platform of the Ice Agency, and there will be a total of about a hundred new products highlighted by Agraria Koper in special exhibition corners, but even the Italian brands already present will indirectly take advantage of this Christmas promotion, identified by the unique distinctive sign "The Extraordinary Italian Taste". Italian and Slovenian cuisine have many points of contact, and in particular the Littoral region - Slovenian Istria, overlooking the Adriatic Sea - is the one where traditions and common values, in addition to territorial contiguity, ensure that food excellence from Italian industries is combined with fresh products grown in the area, always creating new combinations within the recipes Istrian.