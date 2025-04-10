KitKat: Kantar Awarded for "Break Better" Campaign

Nestlé’s KitKat brand has placed second in Kantar’s 2025 Creative Effectiveness Awards for the TV category. Selected based on consumer research, the awards celebrate the previous year’s most creative and effective ads of the thousands tested globally by Kantar, an international market research company. With the award, KitKat’s ‘Break Better’ campaign is recognized as a world-class example of creative effectiveness. Kantar experts have praised the campaign for its skillful use of humor and compelling storytelling to convey its message.

Building on the iconic, decades-old tagline, ‘Have a Break, Have a KitKat,’ the latest campaign is based on a global consumer insight that we live in a world that demands our constant attention and how difficult it is to switch off and have a proper break.

In the advert, which was adapted for different countries across the globe, an employee is bombarded by emails, messages, and video calls, illustrating how the fast pace of work can be suffocating. However, when opening a KitKat, the person is finally able to disconnect and enjoy a genuine break, without interruption. The videos feature local celebrities and rock-band Queen's well-known, 'I want to break-free' song title.

"This is a great recognition for KitKat’s first truly global campaign and a confirmation that our new creative approach works", said Corinne Gabler, Head of Confectionery at Nestlé. "It showcases the power and creativity of KitKat, demonstrating our ability to engage further with consumers and continue the brand’s expansion worldwide."

The advertising campaign was featured on TV, video on demand, out-of-home, social media, and in stores across 60 countries worldwide. Collaboration with creators and influencers, who showed how interruptions come up in their own lives, was also key to connecting with consumers.

As part of Nestlé’s growth plan, the company is expanding its biggest, most profitable brands and increasing its advertising and marketing of those brands by 9% of sales by the end of 2025. KitKat’s ‘Break Better’ campaign is part of this plan. The brand’s first global campaign is co-owned by Nestlé central and in-market teams in order to better leverage best practices and efficiently deliver high-quality digital assets at scale, while allowing for local adaptation and amplification.