Pescanova wants to grow in Italy

The new Italian advertising campaign of Pescanova, a Spanish group of fish products, with 60 years of history, a fleet of 70 ships, 10,000 employees and an international presence in 24 countries, is on air from 5 December. For the first time the group, which integrates all the activities of the value chain, from origin to sale, has chosen to present itself on the Italian market and has decided to do so by relying on the experience and creativity of the Bologna-based agency Life, which has took up the challenge of designing and implementing a television campaign dedicated to the brand's hero product: the Argentine shrimp.

"We relied on Life by finding an ideal business partner, who was able to devise a campaign capable of combining the taste and unique characteristics of our product with our corporate identity", explained Silvia Bergamini, Marketing Manager of Pescanova Italia. "Using a tone of voice consistent with the campaigns already developed abroad, both as regards the TV commercial and the digital campaign with a reduced format, we have created, together, a very fresh creativity, just like our prawns".

Alessandro Renzi, Life Customer Director, comments: "We have welcomed the opportunity to communicate Pescanova through an emotional language, capable of arousing interest and curiosity for a product of the highest quality and safe because it is guaranteed by a controlled supply chain. To do this we have combined our creativity with the product and, thanks also to the tabletop technique, we have created an original and engaging spot, which accompanies a suggestive journey where the appetite comes by watching".

Life coordinated all the production phases, making use of the Milanese production house Perigeo, while the media planning was entrusted to Havas Media Group.