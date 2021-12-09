The historic Tuscan headquarters still appear on the packages, but Buitoni Food Company no longer has anything to do with the Italian brand after the owner Nestlé sold its North American assets to the private equity fund Brynwood Partners VIII last year.

Buitoni Food Company has appointed Graham Corneck as its new president and CEO, replacing Peter Wilson, who was named CEO last year.

Wilson will rejoin private equity investment firm Brynwood Partners as managing director, and will also serve as Buitoni Foods’ chairman. Meanwhile, Corneck will bring with him over 20 years of experience in the food industry. Prior to joining Buitoni Foods, Corneck served as VP of strategy and integration at Campbell Soup Company.