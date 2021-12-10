Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Campbell Soup: last quarter down
The company records a decline in sales of 4%, for a total of 2.24 billion dollars
Campbell Soup Company recorded a 4% drop (totaling $ 2.24 billion) in net sales during its final quarter of 2021, due to several supply chain disruptions and a labor shortage. Net earnings fell 15% from $ 457 million in the same period last year to $ 389 million. Sales fell in both Campbell's meals & beverages and snacks categories, with volume declines in both US and Canadian retail products....
