Innovation and sustainability at Fi Europe 2021
Plant based products protagonists of the food and beverage fair in Frankfurt
Fi Europe 2021, the food and beverage fair in Frankfurt, Germany, ended a few days ago. The event saw the presence of both German and international companies such as: Bunge Loders Croklaan, Meurens Naturals, Palsgaard, Nexira, Vitae, GNT, Ingredia, FrieslandCampina Ingredients, Fuji Oil Europe, Beneo, Chr Hansen, Kerry, Austria Juice, Fiber Star, Griffith Foods, Icl, Cff, Martino Rossi, Rousselot,...
