It does not receive public funding
Editor in chief:
CLARA MOSCHINI

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram LinkedIn


Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Innovation and sustainability at Fi Europe 2021

Plant based products protagonists of the food and beverage fair in Frankfurt

Fi Europe 2021, the food and beverage fair in Frankfurt, Germany, ended a few days ago. The event saw the presence of both German and international companies such as: Bunge Loders Croklaan, Meurens Naturals, Palsgaard, Nexira, Vitae, GNT, Ingredia, FrieslandCampina Ingredients, Fuji Oil Europe, Beneo, Chr Hansen, Kerry, Austria Juice, Fiber Star, Griffith Foods, Icl, Cff, Martino Rossi, Rousselot,...

hef - 22471

EFA News - European Food Agency
Similar