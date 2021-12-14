Mou signed between Mipaaf and Rakuten Group

Specifically, the agreement between the largest Japanese e-commerce platform, among the 10 most important in the world, and the ICQRF, which will report to Rakuten violations of the intellectual property rights of PDOs and PGIs, as well as related unfair practices correct information on made in Italy foods.

The Memorandum of Understanding between the ICQRF and Rakuten Group, the largest Japanese e-commerce platform, was signed today by the undersecretary of Mipaaf Francesco Battistoni , by the head of the ICQRF department Felice Assenza and by the executive vice president of the Rakuten Group Kazunori Takeda, among the 10 most important worldwide. From today, therefore, the Italian Geographical Indications - protected by the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) between the EU and Japan, which entered into force on 1 February 2019 -, which will be marketed on the Japanese Group's website, will be controlled by an operational task force of the Inspectorate. Mipaaf's Center for the Protection of Quality and Fraud Repression of Agro-food Products (ICQRF), based on the model of existing collaborations between the Ministry of Agricultural, Food and Forestry Policies and the other main online e-commerce platforms. The ICQRF will search for counterfeit products on a daily basis and report violations of the intellectual property rights of PDOs and PGIs , as well as unfair practices relating to correct food information to Ratuken.



The agreement confirms the ministry's strategic role in promoting Italy's certified quality agri-food excellence and protecting consumers in e-commerce. In fact, producers have the opportunity to broaden their demand basin and conquer new market slices and, at the same time, consumers are guaranteed that those products they find on the online shelves are made in Italy, safe and of quality.



"With the signing of this protocol we set ourselves a twofold objective: on the one hand to promote the agri-food excellence of Made in Italy, on the other hand to protect consumers who choose to buy Italian. With Rakuten we are going to sign a real alliance which will benefit both Italian producers and Japanese users, who will be protected from commercial fraud phenomena", declared Battistoni, with responsibility for the activities of the Central Inspectorate for the protection of Quality and Fraud Repression of agricultural products. food, during the signing of the protocol. "Since its launch, Rakuten has worked alongside a wide range of organizations to ensure a reliable marketplace, putting in place many measures to maximize the quality of the products sold on Rakute . Collaborating with the ICQRF to ensure the accuracy of information on the Italian agricultural products sold on Rakuten, we look forward to providing customers with greater peace of mind so that they can enjoy a better shopping experience”, said Executive Vice President of the Rakuten Group, Kazunori Takeda .



At an international level and on the web, the ICQRF 's activity for the protection of Made in Italy agri-food is confirmed as the most relevant at a European level. On the internet, in particular, the ICQRF has consolidated cooperation with the most important e-commerce platforms, signing memoranda of understanding with the most important marketplace giants, which have significantly expanded the sphere of intervention of the Central Inspectorate of protection of Quality and Fraud Repression of agro-food products on the web.