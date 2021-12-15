Starbucks experiments with new formats

From the end of December Starbucks, in collaboration with Percassi who manages the licensed brand for Italy, will open three new stores introducing a variety of new formats. Yesterday a new Starbucks shop-in-shop has opened in the Mondadori megastore of Il Centro di Arese (MI).

a new Starbucks kiosk will open at "Il Terrazzo", the food lounge of Turin Porta Nuova station, a space of 2,000 square meters of new Food & Restaurant commercial areas.

Finally, an absolute novelty for the first Drive Thru store in Italy, in the Brescia area, which will open shortly, giving customers the opportunity to order their favorite Starbucks drink and menu products from the comfort of their car.

Satisfied Vincenzo Catrambone, General Manager of Starbucks Italy: “We are thrilled to introduce new store formats in Italy that have been carefully chosen to bring the best of the Starbucks Experience to life, ensuring that we continue to meet the evolving needs of our Italian customers. The Starbucks team is carefully following the latest directions from the government and health authorities to ensure the safety of all customers".