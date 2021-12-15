It does not receive public funding
Editor in chief:
CLARA MOSCHINI

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram LinkedIn


Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

On Frecciarossa Milan-Paris toasts with Montefalco Rosso

From 18 December, Arnaldo Caprai's wine will accompany passengers on the new route

Arnaldo Caprai's Montefalco Rosso starting from 18 December will accompany all passengers on the new section of the Frecciarossa which, for the first time in history, will cross the Alps to reach Lyon and Paris, exporting the high-speed experience of Trenitalia and Ferrovie dello Been to France. The first race, FS communicates, will start on the morning of 18 December from Paris at 7.26 towards...

hef - 22535

EFA News - European Food Agency
Similar