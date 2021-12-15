Nomad Food Italy: the "A school for the future" project is underway

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

In 2,500 Italian classes, for a total of about 48 thousand students, an educational program to support teaching to bring the world of the sea and sustainable fishing to the school desks. “A school of the future” is a project promoted by Findus, a company active in the frozen food sector, in collaboration with Scuolattiva Onlus, and with the support of authoritative partners.From the start of the pro...