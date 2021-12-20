Chianti wine and olive oil consortia seek "Meet" programme developer

The Chianti Classico Wine Consortium as leader and in partnership with the Chianti Classico Dop Oil Consortium, presented, for publication in the supplement of the Official Journal of the European Union, the tender notice, open procedure for the award of the implementation of an information and promotion campaign on the system of European geographical indications of the program called "Magical Experience of European Taste" (Meet), presented in the 2021 call for "Call for proposals for simple programs - Promotion of agricultural products".

The three-year program (2022-2024), relating to information and promotion activities aimed at the target markets Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, was presented in May 2021 to the European Commission, in accordance with regulation (EU) no. 1144/2014 - "promotion of agricultural products in third countries" - Call for proposal Simple Programs (2021 / C 31/06). This activity must be carried out from the start of the contract until the end of the same, in line with the aims, methods and expected results of the Community policy.

The successful tenderer will have to organize, develop and coordinate different areas of activity by identifying the best strategic and innovative solutions, divided into: public relations; social media, web pages, e-learning platform; Adv off line and on line; communication tools; events; event sponsorship. The value of the contract is equal to Euro 1,615,422.50 for a duration of 36 months. The deadline for receipt of offers is set for 07 January 2022 at 10.00.