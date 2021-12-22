De' Longhi rewards its employees

The board of directors of De 'Longhi SpA has approved the allocation of an extraordinary bonus for the employees and collaborators of the Group for a total amount of approximately € 11 million which will be paid within the first quarter of 2022. "The excellent results obtained in the over the last few quarters", commented Massimo Garavaglia ,CEO,"are the result of the persistent commitment and extraordinary dedication of the employees in overcoming the challenges in a year of many complexities. The distribution of this bonus is intended to be a recognition of the support and strong spirit of belonging shown by our people towards the Group".

For the current year, the Group expects to record revenues growing at constant exchange rates at a rate that is in the upper part of the range 28% - 33% and an adjusted Ebitda improving compared to last year, both in value than as a percentage of revenues. Furthermore, the consolidation of Eversys will bring about a further 2 percentage points of revenue growth and an adjusted Ebitda, as a percentage of revenue, in line with the rest of the Group.