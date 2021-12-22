Autogrill updates the FY2021 guidance

Autogrill Group, world leader in the sector of catering services for travelers, has updated the numbers of its guidance for the financial year 2021. This is a better financial position than the guidance released in September, which predicted losses between -200 and -160 million euros. In fact, according to the new estimates, losses will fall between -170 and -150 million euros. The company attributed this improvement to effective cost management initiatives implemented during the year.

The total turnover of the Group remains stable at 2.3-2.6 billion euros. The capex / revenue guidance does not exceed 6%, but the company changed the guidance of the underlying Ebit margin declared in September, from -4% and -2% to -2.5% and -1.5% in the December guidance. There is also a positive change in the guidance for Free Cash Flow (FCF), which goes from a value between -15 and +30 million Euros declared in September, to a value between -35 and +50 million Euros. .

Autogrill's FY2024 targets remain unchanged in the December guidance update. The expected revenues remain at 4.5 billion euros; according to estimates, the underlying EBIT margin of the Group will reach approximately + 6%, approximately 140bps more than in FY2019; the capex as a percentage of revenues will be between 4.8% and 5.4%; and the FCF between 130 and 160 million euros.