Serena Wines toasts to 2021

The 2021 turnover of Serena Wines 1881, a winery from Conegliano (Treviso), has recovered from the decline caused by the pandemic in 2020 and will exceed 81.6 million euros in 2019. According to the preliminary data, are in fact expected for this closure for the year about 84 million euros in revenues, confirming the overcoming of the regression of the previous year and the first months of the year.

In terms of volumes, the production of the winery will be approximately 375 thousand hectoliters at the end of the year, up 28% on 2020, which translates into approximately 26 million 0.75-liter bottles, 7 million from 0.20 liter and over 550 thousand steel drums.

For 2022, the rise in prices is worrying: the tensions on the raw material front pose some questions for the performance of the next year. As the company explains, from October 2021 the demand for bulk product was up by 32% compared to the same month of 2020, a trend that led to an increase in the price per liter of Prosecco Doc by 40%.



"This is a phenomenon - notes the president of Serena Wines, Luca Serena - to which must be added the increases in the 'dry', ie glass, paper and corks, as well as energy, all rumors that will necessarily be reflected in the final price of the product. It will probably be a year full of challenges for the new positioning of Prosecco after the price increases, but we are confident that the Prosecco brand will continue to amaze us in a positive sense as in the past".

Serena Wines 1881, founded 140 years ago and belonging to the same family for five generations, employs 90 people and ranks among the top ten producers of Prosecco DOC out of over 330 in the sector by volume of production, making 56% of sales on the national market, for 94% represented by hotel accommodation, restaurant and catering channels.