Sigep renews its partnerships with Unione Italiana Food and Acomag

Sigep has renewed its partnerships with Uif (Unione Italiana Food) - products for ice cream and with Acomag (National Association of manufacturers of machines, furniture, equipment for ice cream). One month from the start of the 43rd edition of the Italian Exhibition Group show dedicated to ice cream, pastry and chocolate, artisan bakery and coffee, which will be held at the Rimini fair from 22 to 26 January next, the artisan ice cream supply chain looks to future by signing agreements with Sigep - The Dolce World Expo which, overall, reach the 2026 edition.

Ingredients, production machinery, ice cream display cases: strategic supply chains of made in Italy with a clear propensity for exports. The ingredients sector for Unione Italiana Food - ice cream products, is worth about 60% on the European market and up to 2019 recorded a global growth rate of 6%. While for machinery manufacturers about 75% of the production of professional ice cream technology flies to North America and the Far East.

