Private Equity: Palladio reinvests in the Alajmo group

Palladio, the Vicenza-based financial holding, returns to support the Alajmo three-star restaurant group in its development programs, returning to the company's capital. The financial company, in fact, had already acquired 25% of Alajmo Spa in 2010, and then left after 7 years, leaving space for the entrance of the Leeu Collection, of the Indian entrepreneur Analjit Singh ,

A note underlines that the Indian partner "remains close to the family, to date it has 14 restaurants, one of which in Marrakech, as well as a centralized production laboratory and 200 employees".

Raffaele and Massimiliano Alajmo are at the helm of the Paduan group of restaurants: the latest most significant openings were the Grancaffè & Ristorante Quadri in Piazza San Marco, the Caffè Stern in Paris and Amo at the Fondaco dei Tedeschi in Venice. A journey started by the Le Calandre restaurant in Sarmeola di Rubano (Padua), founded by the parents of Raffaele and Massimiliano: Erminio Alajmo and Rosa Chimetto.