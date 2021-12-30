Alcohol e-commerce: + 66% by 2025

Global alcoholic beverage e-commerce will grow 66% to $ 42 billion over the period 2020-2025. The latest Iwsr research on key international markets foresees this. At the top of the ranking of online shoppers, reports the site vino-joy.com, is China, but it is expected that the United States will be at the top of the e-commerce of spirits by 2025. According to the research, the value of ' Alcohol e-commerce increased by around 12% in 2019, and further increased by around 43% in 2020, in the height of the pandemic.

Total online alcohol sales in key markets around the world are expected to grow 66% and reach more than $ 42 billion by 2025. By then, the global e-commerce sector is also expected to account for around 6% of all volumes. of alcohol for non-commercial beverages, compared to less than 2% in 2018. A consumer survey conducted by Iwsr revealed that about a quarter of alcohol consumers worldwide have shopped online. China has the highest percentage of online shoppers among all alcohol shoppers, nearly 60%, and the United States has the highest percentage of online shoppers who made their first purchase during the pandemic (54%). China currently accounts for a third of the total value of e-commerce.

Based on the US's average annual growth of around 20%, research has predicted that America will become the number one market for this type of purchase. The 16 target markets examined by the research include Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, South Africa, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.