Ikea will adjust prices globally

The Belgian online newspaper Gondola Magazine talks about it yesterday, reporting a note from the Swedish giant, which is suffering the consequences of the crisis caused by the pandemic: “The effects of Covid-19 continue to evolve and have an impact on industries all over the world. Since the onset of the pandemic, Ikea has been able to absorb significant cost increases throughout the supply chain, trying to keep the prices of the product range as stable and low as possible; however, we are not exempt from the macroeconomic developments facing businesses, retailers and the general public. For the first time since rising costs began to affect the global economy, we will start raising prices in the next few weeks".

The press release specifies that the increases (on average of 9%) will however vary from country to country and from product to product. It is to be assumed that all Swedish gastronomy products sold both in catering outlets and on the shelves of Ikea centers will also be affected by these adjustments.