Aperol is growing in three figures in Mexico





According to reports from Ice from Mexico City, respectively in second and ninth place in The World's Best-Selling Classic Cocktails 2021, published by Drinks International - magazine dedicated exclusively to the global market of spirits, wines and beers -, the very Italians Negroni and Spritz are now the undisputed protagonists of international preferences in the context of the most drunk alcoholic beverage blends in the world.

The second place of the Negroni has been stable for seven years, while the Spritz has gained a position, going from tenth to ninth place in 2021.Among the basic ingredients of both drinks are two emblematic brands of the Italian company Davide Campari of Milan: the bitter Campari and the Aperol aperitif, which achieved very positive results in the first 9 months of this year.

"Aperol and Campari are selling like hot cakes in Mexico and China", reports the international press, while the ceo of the Campari Group, the Austrian Robert Kunze-Concewitz , explained: "In the brand review we see Aperol, very, very strong , up almost 30% compared to last year, and 33.2% compared to 2019, with positive results across the board. Our main markets such as Italy, United States, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Switzerland, Belgium, and Austria, grew at sustained double-digit rates, while more recent markets such as Mexico and China grew even faster, with a triple-digit increase. Campari, which benefits from the same effect, also grew by 28,4% compared to 2020 and 27,1% compared to 2019".

"We expect positive brand momentum and favorable sales to continue in the final quarter, helping to partially offset the intensification of material cost and logistics cost pressures, increased brand building investments and overhead phasing", concluded the CEO.