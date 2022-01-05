Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Vicenzi: loan of 35 million
In support of development in Italy and abroad
Vicenzi, the well-known Venetian company specializing in the production and marketing of high quality industrial confectionery products in Italy and abroad, has signed a 35 million euro loan agreement with a pool of banks and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti aimed at combining development corporate and corporate sustainability. The financing banks were BNL Gruppo BNP Paribas and Unicredit as Sponsor and First...
EFA News - European Food Agency