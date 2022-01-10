Burger King opens the 232nd restaurant in Italy

Burger King Restaurants Italia opened a new restaurant in Novara, Piedmont, just before Christmas. The restaurant, in a stand alone structure, is number 232 for the chain in Italy, where it has been operating in since 1999.

The restaurant it also has a dedicated Drive Thru lane, as well as a home delivery service, free Wi-Fi and indoor and outdoor play areas.

The chain also announced the opening of another 100 locations over the next 4 years. In an interview in Sole 24 Ore on January 8, Alessandro Lazzaroni, general manager of Burger King Italy, said that "since May the positive results compared to 2019 have been constant month after month and in the last quarter the growth was by more than 5%. It is an important figure if we take into account that there are still anti-Covid restrictions and the turnover linked to nightlife has decreased, which has always been important to us. During the pandemic, however, we did not stop, investing 40 million".

"30 openings are planned for 2022, the first in Lombardy, Emilia Romagna and Lazio. Over the next four years we realistically estimate the start of at least one hundred new structures that will create two thousand jobs".