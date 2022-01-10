Wine: Uzbekistan and Chianti closer to promote the Tuscan product

A grape festival and a university of oenology: these are some of the initiatives to seal the friendship and collaboration between Uzbekistan and Tuscany, in the name of Chianti wine. A delegation from the Central Asian country, composed of the deputy governor of the Tashkent region Jasmhid Babajanov , the governor of the Parkent district Shokhrukh Shoakhmedov , the honorary consul Leonardo Comucci and an official of the Uzbek embassy in Italy, visited the Consortium Chianti wine: the director Marco Alessandro Bani and the vice president Ritano Baragli showed the regulation, the production phases, the promotion, protection and supervision activities. The visit ended with a tasting of docg wines of different types and vintages to present all the facets of the appellation, including a Vin Santo del Chianti Doc label.

“The Uzbek delegation was very interested in our wines: Uzbekistan is a country that has great potential, produces large quantities of grapes, 80% destined for consumption as fruit and the remaining portion for vinification. At the moment there are few companies that export Chianti wines, but it is a rapidly expanding market that we are watching carefully”, said Marco Alessandro Bani. To spread the conscious consumption of wine, the Uzbek government intends to organize a grape festival in the capital Tashkent next autumn and has asked the Consortium for organizational support for the realization of the event. Among the projects in the pipeline there is also the construction of a university of oenology.