China Awards: Divella among the "Italian excellences"

F. Divella SpA has been awarded as "Italian excellence" which has been able to take advantage of the business and exchange opportunities between Italy and China. The important recognition was awarded in recent days as part of the 16th edition of the China Awards. The award aims to communicate the importance that internationalization has for the companies of the two countries, focusing on capital flows, people, goods and services but also to give visibility to successful companies that have best grasped the opportunities of the Chinese market doing the same in the Italian market.

The initiative is organized by the Italy China Foundation and Class Editori, in partnership with the Italian Chamber of Commerce in China, with the patronage of the Italian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce. To receive the award for the company, the marketing manager Francesco Divella. “This recognition rewards all the efforts made so far to affirm our presence in China for over 20 years. And it is on this path that we want to continue to guarantee more and more product quality and consistency in supplies thanks to the precious contribution of our foreign office and the marketing and web marketing operations implemented on Chinese social channels and e-commerce sites, increasingly important in this market. A constant work that over the years has been able to enhance the 'Divella - Mediterranean Passion' brand. This is demonstrated by the data: in the face of a decrease in total exports of Italian pasta to China recorded from January to September, Divella recorded an increase of more than 5% over the year ”, he commented.