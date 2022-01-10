Cantina Tollo, strong export growth

The turnover of the Cantina Tollo Sca Theatine group in 2020-21 amounted to 41.9 million euros, an increase compared to the 37.4 million of the previous year. The results were presented during the shareholders' meeting before Christmas, during which Tonino Verna was confirmed as President, who will remain in office for another three years.

The figure relating to large-scale distribution in the foreign market is significant, with an increase of 26.8%. The trend - explains a note from the company - is in continuity with the last financial years and highlights a trend in daily consumption in further growth, also due to the persistence of the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent blocking of the Horeca channel. Sales in the Italian large-scale retail trade are also growing, registering + 4.15%.

"More and more Cantina Tollo talks about Abruzzo's excellences abroad", said the re-elected president Tonino Verna. "Economic, social and environmental sustainability are the three pillars on which our growth strategy hinges, which has proved successful even beyond national borders. In the 2020 - 2021 budget we have redistributed 22.5 million in the territory between the value of the contribution of the shareholders, salaries and induced activities of local companies. An important result that confirms Cantina Tollo among the protagonists of the Italian wine scene and a leading player in the business and social fabric of Abruzzo".