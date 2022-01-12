Starbucks: new partnership with Q8 in Italy

Inauguration of a new Starbucks venue, the first with the Drive Thru formula, in Erbusco (Brescia) in North Italy, as part of a new partnership between Percassi (licensee of the American brand for Italy) with Q8, in a modern service station and sustainable.

The venue spans two floors and also includes an outdoor area that will give customers the ability to order their favorite Starbucks drink and menu items from the comfort of their car.

Vincenzo Catrambone, General Manager of Starbucks Italy, commented: "Three years after its arrival in Italy, Starbucks has begun to expand the format of its stores to meet the evolving needs of its customers. This partnership with Q8 inaugurates a new way to live the Starbucks experience also in our country".

Giuseppe Zappalà, CEO of Q8, said: "We are very proud that the first Starbucks of the Italian fuel network has opened in one of our stations. Innovation has always characterized Q8, such as sustainability and customer focus we want to offer, also thanks to this prestigious partnership, a unique shopping experience with a wide range of high quality products and services for an increasingly complete and satisfying customer experience".

The Erbusco Q8 service station is equipped with photovoltaic panels on the shelter and high energy efficiency LED lighting, it guarantees high standards of service for mobility, including electric, thanks to the presence of two charging stations, one ultrafast with one maximum power of 300 kW in direct current to fill up 2 electric vehicles at the same time in a few minutes. Also available to motorists is an Easy Wash system for washing cars with products of high environmental standard. Among the many complementary services offered to motorists, the Svolta shop, the new Q8 concept store, highly digital and characterized by the sustainability of both the infrastructures and the products on sale.