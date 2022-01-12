Sodexo consolidates post-pandemic recovery

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Sodexo, a multinational company operating in the sector of services for businesses, the public and private sectors, closed the first quarter of the 2021-2022 financial year with revenues of € 5.3 billion, an increase of 18.8% on the same period of the previous year. "The recovery in the first quarter was strong. The Group reached 95% of pre-Covid levels this quarter with Benefits & Rewards, Healthcare &...