Sodexo consolidates post-pandemic recovery
In the first quarter of fiscal 2022, revenues increased by 18.8%
Sodexo, a multinational company operating in the sector of services for businesses, the public and private sectors, closed the first quarter of the 2021-2022 financial year with revenues of € 5.3 billion, an increase of 18.8% on the same period of the previous year. "The recovery in the first quarter was strong. The Group reached 95% of pre-Covid levels this quarter with Benefits & Rewards, Healthcare &...
EFA News - European Food Agency