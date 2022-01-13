Food supplements: Specchiasol and Farma-Derma merge

A new Italian group for nutraceuticals is born: Farma-Derma and Specchiasol have announced a partnership for the creation of a new reality that will be able to count on a turnover of around 130 million euros, over 300 employees and a network of at least 300 agents and informants scientific on the territory. The goal, explains a note, is "to form the national champion in the development and marketing of healthcare products with high medical value", offering "a broad portfolio of natural and innovative products, capable of fully covering the desire for prevention and consumer care".

The founders and key shareholders of the Bologna-based Farma-Derma, Vincenzo Russo, Giulia Canzano and Valeria Russo, will hold a significant stake in the new group, and will be part of the company's board of directors, with Vincenzo Russo continuing to hold his position as president of Farma-Derma.

Giuseppe Giorgini, current CEO of the Veronese Specchiasol and its subsidiaries (Named, Phyto Garda and Wellmicro), will take on the position of CEO of the new Group.

White Bridge Investments, Specchiasol's current main shareholder, will retain the majority of the Group.