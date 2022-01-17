Melinda: Erneste Seppi is the new president

Ernesto Seppi is the new President of the Melinda Consortium in office for the next three years, unanimously voted by the board of directors of the 16 cooperatives that make up the Trentino consortium.

The new president, born in 1966, has been president of the Alta Valle di Non di Sanzeno Cooperative in the Casez district for three years. Graduated in Economics and Commerce from the Faculty of Studies of Trento, he is married, father of two children and is passionate about the recovery and restoration of old agricultural tractors. After a brief experience as an accountant, together with his brother, he took care of the management of the family farm in which he is still engaged.

Michele Odorizzi, in office since 2003, leaves the presidency of the Consortium after 18 years during which Melinda has made numerous organizational, commercial and production changes. Under his leadership, over the last few years, the Consortium has invested significant resources in technological innovation, in varietal renewal, and has seen important evolutions take place. Among these, the unification of the operational management under APOT of Melinda and La Trentina and the Hypogeum Cells project emerge, today the flagship of the Consortium's philosophy of sustainable development.